AUD/USD Forecast Today 15/05: Gives Back Gains (Video)
- The US dollar has recovered quite nicely against the Australian dollar as we have seen the Aussie try to break above the 0.65 level only to fail again. With this being the case I think you've got a situation where the Australian dollar continues to be very noisy maybe a little bit at the mercy of the situation in China as far as the economy is concerned. After all, Australia is highly levered to China. But another thing that you could put into perspective is the fact that interest rates did rise in the United States during the trading session as we continue to see the long end of the curve sell off that's going to make the US dollar a little bit more attractive for some longer term investors.
