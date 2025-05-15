403
AUD/USD Forex Signal Today 15/05: Low Volatility (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous AUD/USD signal on 15th April was not triggered, as none of the key support or resistance levels given were reached that day. Today's AUD/USD Signals
- Risk 0.50% Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6460, $0.6467, or $0.6491. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6416, $0.6401, or $0.6476. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
