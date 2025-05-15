EUR/USD Analysis Today 15/05: US Data Determine Fate (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Moving after breaking the upward trend. Today's Euro/Dollar Support Levels: 1.1130 – 1.1070 – 1.0980. Today's Euro/Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1230 – 1.1300 -1.1380.
- Buy the EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1020, target 1.1300, and stop 1.0940. Sell the EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1280, target 1.1000, and stop 1.1370.
Current EUR/USD trading will be on an important date with a package of European economic releases, led by the announcement of the Eurozone GDP growth reading, along with the industrial production rate and the change in employment for the bloc's countries, all at 12:00 PM Egypt time. Then, during the more important US session, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) reading, US retail sales figures, and the number of weekly jobless claims will be announced, all at 3:30 PM Egypt time, followed minutes later by new statements from US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBe careful; the reaction to these data results will affect the performance of the EUR/USD price and may shape the future weekly close of the currency pair. Technically, a bullish EUR/USD scenario requires stability above the 1.1370 resistance level once again. Overall, while declining trade tensions provide support for the US dollar in the near term, the risk of a rapid deterioration in incoming data remains. We emphasize that concerns about the outlook for stable US data are valid, and that asset allocation shifts away from US assets remain a headwind for the US dollar in the medium and long term. Commenting on currency exchange rates, German Bundesbank President Nagel noted: "The dollar is very important for the global financial system, and we still need a strong dollarReady to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
