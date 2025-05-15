Spire Selling Combats Economic Uncertainty With Its Game-Changing Sales Training

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - In times of economic turbulence, shifting markets and rising global tariffs, traditional sales methods are faltering. That's why Spire Selling (spireselling ) has launched a career development program in addition to a new book –“Cheating Death” (ISBN: 978-1069339287) by CEO and 35+ year sales veteran, Robert Herbst.







As a global leader in B2B salesforce development, Spire Selling is excited to unveil a career development program which offers self-paced selling courses. Its ground-breaking online training is designed to future-proof the careers of B2B sales professionals.

Through 60 self-paced modules across five courses, the curriculum equips learners to embrace chaos as opportunity, outpace AI disruption and transform complex client needs into lasting solutions. Practical frameworks and real-world exercises teach salespeople how to innovate, drive their careers and organizations forward and create extraordinary value – no matter what the market throws at them.

“Sales is the most honest place you can be,” Robert Herbst, sales veteran and CEO, Spire Selling, says.“It's not about closing deals; it's about being curious enough to truly understand what's broken, straightforward enough to say it out loud and bold enough to help fix it. Salespeople who master this are not just surviving today's chaos, they're thriving.”

Backed by more than 35 years of experience training thousands of professionals, Herbst's effective sales approach reframes selling from outdated pressure tactics to deep client problem-solving. He challenges salespeople to become sales practitioners: expert diagnosticians who create lasting value by finding and solving complex customer problems at the root.

In his book,“Cheating Death,” Herbst teaches the inner game of sales, while the Spire Selling online courses offer holistic and immersive training for sales professionals at every level.

Now available in print, eBook, and audiobook formats,“Cheating Death” is earning early praise as being“deeply human,”“game-changing” and“essential reading for serious sellers.”

About Spire Selling

Rob Herbst, a globally-recognized B2B sales leader, founded Spire Selling in 1990. For more than three decades, he's been helping salespeople rethink how they connect, diagnose and serve.

