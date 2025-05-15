Informative Research Integrates Accountchek® With Halcyon To Automate Income Validation
Image caption: Informative Research.
The data is obtained through Informative Research's AccountChek® consumer-permissioned connectivity to major payroll providers. By directing this information into Halcyon's income calculator, the integration facilitates real-time, automated income validation that complies with investor guidelines and rep and warrant relief strategies.
“This is a solution designed for scalability,” said Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon.“Whether validating pay stubs, W-2s or tax transcripts, lenders receive verified data and completed income calculations. It's faster, more cost-effective and automated.”
The integration supports modern mortgage operations without compromising compliance or control by emphasizing automation, auditability and borrower transparency. Lenders gain access to secure, permissioned income data while enhancing efficiency and delivering a smoother borrower experience.
“This is an exciting advancement of our partnership, bringing together IR's payroll-direct income and employment verifications with Halcyon's rich tax data and proprietary income calculation capability,” said Steve Schulz, executive vice president at Informative Research.“Together, we're equipping lenders with a streamlined way to analyze and validate income in a fast, compliant and cost-effective way, and this is just the beginning-we're already working on additional innovations with Halcyon that will bring even more value to our clients.”
About Informative Research
Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit .
About Halcyon
Halcyon assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services specific to everyone, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing. They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns, and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers. Visit .
