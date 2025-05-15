Coresite Taps Nokia For Nationwide Data Network Upgrade

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

CoreSite, a prominent U.S. data centre colocation provider, has chosen Nokia to implement a comprehensive upgrade of its IP routing infrastructure spanning 30 data centres across the country. This collaboration aims to enhance network performance, reliability, and scalability to meet the surging demand for data-intensive applications and cloud services.

The agreement covers the deployment of Nokia's high-performance IP routing solutions, integrating both edge and core network capabilities within CoreSite's extensive national footprint. The enhanced network infrastructure is designed to support the rapid growth in bandwidth consumption driven by cloud computing, 5G rollout, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things deployments.

CoreSite's decision underscores a strategic move to strengthen its position in the competitive colocation market by delivering improved connectivity and service quality to its clients, which include hyperscale cloud providers, enterprises, and network operators. The deployment of Nokia's routers, including their latest IP routing platforms, will enable CoreSite to offer lower latency, greater network resilience, and higher capacity.

The project leverages Nokia's expertise in IP and optical networks, combining robust routing with software-driven automation to facilitate efficient traffic management and network optimisation. Nokia's solutions feature programmable architecture designed to adapt to dynamic traffic patterns and evolving customer requirements, a key advantage in the fast-changing data centre landscape.

CoreSite operates one of the most interconnected data centre platforms in the United States, with facilities located in major metropolitan markets such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley. The integration of Nokia's technology aims to bolster these locations with seamless network interconnectivity, enabling faster data exchange between CoreSite's sites and their customers' ecosystems.

Nokia's role extends beyond hardware provision, encompassing a suite of network management and analytics tools that will allow CoreSite to monitor and optimise network performance proactively. The automation capabilities embedded within the solution are expected to reduce operational complexity and improve fault detection, leading to enhanced uptime and service reliability.

Industry analysts note that the demand for advanced data centre networking solutions is intensifying as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation efforts. The increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure, edge computing, and high-bandwidth applications such as streaming and gaming has placed pressure on data centre operators to upgrade legacy networks.

CoreSite's partnership with Nokia comes amid a broader industry trend of adopting more scalable and flexible network architectures. Traditional networking approaches are being supplanted by software-defined and programmable solutions that enable faster deployment and adaptation to shifting workloads.

The new IP routing infrastructure is also anticipated to support CoreSite's sustainability objectives. By utilising energy-efficient hardware and optimising network traffic flows, the deployment aligns with efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of data centre operations, a growing concern among customers and regulators alike.

This upgrade represents a significant investment by CoreSite, reflecting confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the data centre sector. The enhanced network will support future expansions and enable CoreSite to deliver differentiated services, including direct cloud connectivity and hybrid multi-cloud solutions.

Nokia's track record in delivering large-scale network solutions for major service providers and enterprises adds credibility to the project. Its portfolio includes advanced routing platforms capable of handling terabit-scale traffic volumes, which are essential to meet the evolving needs of data centre operators.

