Dubai Unveils Dual-Zone Strategy To Enhance Urban Safety And Sustainability

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai has announced a comprehensive zoning initiative under its 2040 Urban Master Plan, dividing the emirate into distinct urban and rural zones. This strategic move aims to bolster public safety, optimise emergency response times, and promote sustainable development across the region.

Urban zones, encompassing areas such as Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, will see a significant enhancement in security infrastructure. The deployment of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and extensive video surveillance systems, is set to augment law enforcement capabilities. These measures are anticipated to reduce emergency response times by 20 to 30 percent, aligning with the city's commitment to leveraging technology for public safety improvements.

Conversely, rural zones like Al Marmoom will focus on environmental conservation and rapid emergency response. Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, which constitutes approximately 10 percent of Dubai's land area, is a critical habitat for numerous endangered species and migratory birds. The reserve's management will prioritise ecological preservation while ensuring that emergency services are readily accessible to address any incidents promptly.

This zoning strategy is a pivotal component of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which envisions a sustainable and resilient urban landscape. The plan outlines the development of five major urban centres, including existing hubs like Deira and Bur Dubai, as well as new centres in Expo City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. These areas are designated to become focal points for economic activity, innovation, and cultural exchange.

A key feature of the master plan is the '20-minute city' concept, designed to ensure that residents can access essential services and amenities within a 20-minute walk or bicycle ride. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on private vehicles, decrease traffic congestion, and lower carbon emissions, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

Environmental sustainability is at the forefront of the master plan, with a goal to designate 60 percent of Dubai's land as nature reserves and rural natural areas. The expansion of green spaces and public parks is intended to provide residents with increased recreational opportunities and improve air quality. Additionally, the length of public beaches is set to increase by 400 percent, further enhancing the city's appeal as a global destination.

