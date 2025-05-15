Wintermute Deepens U.S. Ties With New York Headquarters

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Wintermute, a prominent algorithmic trading firm in the digital asset sector, has inaugurated its U.S. headquarters in New York City, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. This move positions the firm closer to American financial markets and regulatory bodies, enhancing its engagement with U.S.-based partners.

The establishment of the New York office aligns with Wintermute's objective to solidify its presence in the world's largest financial market. CEO Evgeny Gaevoy emphasized the strategic importance of this development, stating that the U.S. policy landscape has become more conducive to digital asset innovation. He noted that having a physical presence in New York enables the firm to engage more directly with institutional counterparties and respond swiftly to collaborative opportunities.

As part of its U.S. expansion, Wintermute has appointed Ron Hammond as Head of Policy and Advocacy. Hammond brings nearly a decade of experience in cryptocurrency legislation, having previously served as the Senior Director of Government Relations at the Blockchain Association. His tenure on Capitol Hill included drafting the Token Taxonomy Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at providing regulatory clarity for digital assets.

Hammond's role at Wintermute involves leading policy engagement efforts across federal and state levels. He will provide technical input on legislation, contribute policy ideas, and coordinate responses to emerging proposals. Hammond expressed enthusiasm about joining Wintermute, highlighting the firm's potential to contribute meaningfully to the development of the U.S. digital asset regulatory framework.

Wintermute's decision to establish a U.S. headquarters comes amid a broader trend of crypto firms expanding into the American market, driven by evolving regulatory clarity and institutional adoption. The firm reports an average daily trading volume exceeding $15 billion and operates across more than 60 centralized and decentralized exchanges. Its services include over-the-counter trading and liquidity provision, catering to a global clientele.

