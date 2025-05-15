Jordan Clarifies Return Of Gaza Patients After Treatment Completion
The source noted that 29 injured patients were admitted to Jordan on March 4, 2025, where they received comprehensive treatment, while their families were provided with housing and daily living expenses. Twelve patients remain in Jordan undergoing continued treatment.
The Royal Court source emphasized that Jordan had accepted Gaza patients on the condition that they retain their right to return home, underscoring that the initiative was humanitarian in nature, not intended to displace Palestinians permanently. The return of those who completed treatment aimed to open space for new critical cases and to affirm that medical care should not be a pretext for resettlement.
Efforts to coordinate the return of patients to Gaza reportedly took time due to the need to secure Israeli military approval. Upon their return through the Kerem Shalom (Karm Abu Salem) crossing, the Israeli authorities confiscated the patients' mobile phones and belongings, a move the Jordanian source said was entirely beyond Jordan's control.
In a separate development, the source announced that four Palestinian children suffering from advanced cancer arrived in Jordan on Wednesday along with their families. Due to the severity of their condition, Jordanian military helicopters were deployed to transport them directly to the King Hussein Cancer Center for immediate care.
