Swiss Underground Freight Transport Mega-Project

Swiss Underground Freight Transport Mega-Project


2025-05-15 02:11:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Cargo sous terrain is a multi-billion-franc private initiative to build an underground tunnel system for transporting goods around Switzerland. But enthusiasm for the ambitious long-planned project appears to have cooled. Our short video explains where the project currently stands. This content was published on May 15, 2025 - 10:17 1 minute

Building work was supposed to start next year so the first section between Harkingen and Zurich could be up-and-running by 2031. But things have not been going to plan, and it's been delayed.

Check out the article below for more background information on the Swiss mega-cargo project that everyone is talking about:

More More Futuristic underground cargo project moves a step closer to reality

This content was published on Jun 4, 2021 The Cargo sous terrain (CST) project aims to transport freight via a network of tunnels between Switzerland's busiest cities.

Read more: Futuristic underground cargo project moves a step closer to realit

