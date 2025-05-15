Swiss Underground Freight Transport Mega-Project
My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.
I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.
Português
O megaprojeto para transportar cargas por debaixo da terra
Read more: O megaprojeto para transportar cargas por debaixo da terr
Building work was supposed to start next year so the first section between Harkingen and Zurich could be up-and-running by 2031. But things have not been going to plan, and it's been delayed.
Check out the article below for more background information on the Swiss mega-cargo project that everyone is talking about:More More Futuristic underground cargo project moves a step closer to reality
This content was published on Jun 4, 2021 The Cargo sous terrain (CST) project aims to transport freight via a network of tunnels between Switzerland's busiest cities.Read more: Futuristic underground cargo project moves a step closer to realit
