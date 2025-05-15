Swiss CO2 Removal Start-Up Forced To Downsize

日本語 ja CO2 回収・除去のスイス新興企業クライムワークスが人員削減へ Read more: CO2 回収・除去のスイス新興企業クライムワークスが人員削減

Climeworks, a Zurich-based start-up that specialises in carbon dioxide (CO2) removal from the atmosphere, has run into serious problems that threaten large-scale staff lay-offs. This content was published on May 15, 2025 - 11:31

A Swiss idea for mitigating climate change has been gaining attention, respect, and a lot of money for years. Climeworks has raised $810 million to date with its systems that extract CO2 from the air.

The company had grown rapidly, eventually reaching 498 employees. Too many, as it now appears. Climeworks is apparently facing mass layoffs. The consultation process is currently underway. A consultation process is initiated when a company wants to lay off more than 10% of its workforce at once.

“Our financial resources are limited,” Jan Wurzbacher, co-founder and managing director of Climeworks, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The company indicates it must lay off significantly more than 10% of its staff to meet project and financial plans.

The problems are manifold. Among other things, its expansion into the United States is on hold. Plans for Louisiana were already well advanced, where there was talk of creating 469 new jobs.

