Geneva University Palestinian Demonstration Ongoing

Français fr Les étudiants propalestiniens quittent d'Uni Dufour

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The University of Geneva (UNIGE) continues to prohibit access to areas occupied by members of the Student Coordination for Palestine (CEP) group. This content was published on May 15, 2025 - 13:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A criminal complaint has been lodged for trespassing.

The CEP, which briefly occupied the UniMail hall last week, is maintaining its demands. In particular, it is calling for the immediate suspension of all UNIGE collaboration with“Israeli institutions involved in genocide, apartheid and colonisation in Palestine”.

