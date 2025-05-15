Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Geneva University Palestinian Demonstration Ongoing

Geneva University Palestinian Demonstration Ongoing


2025-05-15 02:11:29
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The University of Geneva (UNIGE) continues to prohibit access to areas occupied by members of the Student Coordination for Palestine (CEP) group. This content was published on May 15, 2025 - 13:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Les étudiants propalestiniens quittent d'Uni Dufour Original Read more: Les étudiants propalestiniens quittent d'Uni Dufou

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A criminal complaint has been lodged for trespassing.

The CEP, which briefly occupied the UniMail hall last week, is maintaining its demands. In particular, it is calling for the immediate suspension of all UNIGE collaboration with“Israeli institutions involved in genocide, apartheid and colonisation in Palestine”.

More More Failure of Middle East conference in Geneva reflects 'too divided' international society

This content was published on Mar 7, 2025 Switzerland has axed a conference on the application of the Geneva Conventions to the occupied Palestinian territories, following protests from several countries.

Read more: Failure of Middle East conference in Geneva reflects 'too divided' international societ

MENAFN15052025000210011054ID1109554966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search