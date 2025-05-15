Downfall In Davos: Klaus Schwab Fights For Legacy After WEF Whistleblower Claims
When Klaus Schwab told trustees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) last month that he planned to“start the process of stepping down” from the organisation he founded 55 years ago, he reeled off a list of achievements.
The WEF's annual winter meeting of political and business leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos had become a“global village” where common challenges could be addressed, making it“essential to avoid war”, he wrote in an email on April 1.External Content
Schwab's own“intellectual, political, economic and social contributions to the world” had been recognised with“international and national distinctions”, while“the small non-for-profit foundation” he had created was now an international body granted special status by Switzerland because of its role in the country.
“It is evident,” the 87-year-old said,“that I do not have to strive any more to create a legacy.”
Just a few weeks later, Schwab is working furiously to protect his legacy after a barrage of accusations prompted the WEF's board of trustees to order its second probe into his conduct in less than a year.
Read more of our coverage on the issues facing the WEF in the wake of Schwab's stepping down:More More Messy Schwab succession threatens WEF image
This content was published on May 2, 2025 WEF faces toxic workplace claims and a succession crisis caused by the abrupt resignation of its founder.Read more: Messy Schwab succession threatens WEF imag
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment