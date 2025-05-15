Despite Trump's Bold Claims, Medicine Prices In Europe Won't Rise Anytime Soon

MENAFN - Swissinfo) United States President Donald Trump has taken aim at European governments for what he sees as undercharging for medicine at the expense of US patients. But raising prices in Europe would face pushback from lawmakers and the public. This content was published on May 15, 2025 - 14:59 9 minutes

I report on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and healthcare topics such as access to medicine, biomedical innovation, and the impact of diseases like cancer. I grew up just outside San Francisco and studied international affairs with a focus on development economics and healthcare policy. Prior to joining SWI swissinfo in 2018, I was a freelance journalist and a researcher on business and human rights.



More from this auth English Departme

“I'm not knocking the drug companies. I'm really more knocking the countries,” said Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, as he announced an executive order to lower drug prices.“It was really the countries that forced Big Pharma to do things that frankly I'm not sure they really felt comfortable doing.”

The US president's“most-favored nation” executive orderExternal link intends to change this by tying US drug prices to those paid by other developed countries. This would bring down drug prices in the US by 60% to 90%, according to Trump.

There's no dispute that US drug prices are high. A study by the thinktankExternal link RAND found that US drug prices are two to three times higher on average than thoseExternal link in other developed nations. The gap was largest for new brand-name drugs, where pharma companies have exclusive rights to sell a product, and therefore don't face competition.

More More How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and beyond

This content was published on Apr 23, 2024 Switzerland's pharmaceutical sector supplies drugs worldwide, but not all countries receive them with the same price tag. Here's why.

Read more: How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and beyon