King Receives UK National Security Adviser
During the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty emphasised the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the UK, as well as readiness to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including defence, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King expressed Jordan's appreciation for the UK's role in promoting stability in the region, noting the importance of maintaining coordination between the two countries on issues of mutual concern.
The meeting covered regional developments, with His Majesty stressing the need for the international community to step up efforts to immediately reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, and support efforts to rebuild the Strip without displacing its residents
The meeting also touched on the current events in region in general, particularly in the West Bank and Syria.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, British Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall, and the accompanying British delegation attended the meeting.
