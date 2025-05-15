JAF Evacuates Four Children From Gaza For Cancer Treatment In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) on Wednesday carried out a new medical evacuation operation, transporting four children with cancer from Gaza along with 12 accompanying family members to Jordan.

The operation is part of the second phase of the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative, which was launched in early March to evacuate 2,000 ailing children from Gaza for treatment in the Kingdom.

The children would receive specialised care at the King Hussein Cancer Centre, as part of Jordan's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

The first phase of the initiative saw the evacuation of 29 children and 44 family members, in cooperation with the WHO, according to a JAF statement.

Of those, 17 children and their families have recently returned to Gaza after completing treatment at both public and private hospitals in Jordan, the statement said.

The medical corridor is part of a broader series of humanitarian, medical, and relief initiatives implemented by the JAF to support the people of Gaza amid dire health and humanitarian conditions.

The JAF reiterated their ongoing commitment to delivering medical and humanitarian assistance, emphasising its dedication to supporting Palestinians.

The families of the evacuated children expressed gratitude to the JAF, and to the Kingdom's leadership and people for their steadfast support of the Palestinian cause.





























