JAF Evacuates Four Children From Gaza For Cancer Treatment In Jordan
The operation is part of the second phase of the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative, which was launched in early March to evacuate 2,000 ailing children from Gaza for treatment in the Kingdom.
The children would receive specialised care at the King Hussein Cancer Centre, as part of Jordan's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinians in the besieged Strip.
The first phase of the initiative saw the evacuation of 29 children and 44 family members, in cooperation with the WHO, according to a JAF statement.
Of those, 17 children and their families have recently returned to Gaza after completing treatment at both public and private hospitals in Jordan, the statement said.
The medical corridor is part of a broader series of humanitarian, medical, and relief initiatives implemented by the JAF to support the people of Gaza amid dire health and humanitarian conditions.
The JAF reiterated their ongoing commitment to delivering medical and humanitarian assistance, emphasising its dedication to supporting Palestinians.
The families of the evacuated children expressed gratitude to the JAF, and to the Kingdom's leadership and people for their steadfast support of the Palestinian cause.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment