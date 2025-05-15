Mulino: 'I Won't Allow Suntracs To Hijack The Country Again.'

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) President José Raúl Mulino harshly criticized the National Union of Construction and Related Industry Workers (Suntracs) and emphasized that he will not allow the country to be held hostage by the labor group again. Mulino accused Suntracs of being a“union mafia” and asserted that it is not a union, but ceased to be one a long time ago. “I am going to expose the country to the kind of construction union we have, under the pretext that they help producers, construction workers, and promote development,” he stated. As an example, he cited Chiriquí leader Jaime Caballero pictured below, who is currently facing an investigation for alleged money laundering.“And others are coming,” he warned.

The Chief Executive also accused Suntracs of being the only union that, instead of protecting jobs,“promotes unemployment.” He also highlighted the efforts of the government and the security forces to maintain connectivity throughout the country, especially in the cities of Panama and Colón, despite the operational strain caused by the protests. “That's a price to pay to maintain public order,” he said. Mulino also stressed the importance of listening to the productive sectors and citizens of the interior affected by the blockades. “I also have to listen to the people who can't make it to their appointments in the event of a traffic jam. For all those people, this must be kept open,” he concluded.