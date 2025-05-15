(MENAFN
- EQS Group)
EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EU Critical Raw Materials Facility (news with additional features)
15.05.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Corporate Presentation
EU Critical Raw Materials Facility
EcoGraf Limited ( EcoGraf or the Company ) (ASX: EGR ; FSE: FMK ) is pleased to provide the attached corporate presentation.
The presentation was at the EU Priority Projects Showcase which was organised at a joint event by the European Commission and the Critical Raw Materials Facility in Brussels during the EIT Raw Materials Summit.
The Critical Raw Material Facility is coordinated by EIT Raw Materials and aims to build a resilient and sustainable European supply of critical raw materials strengthening global partnerships and advancing international projects to diversify Europe's raw materials supplies.
This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTORS
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
T: +61 8 6424 9002
Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company's mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.
Additional features:
File: 28_EGR_ASX_Corporate-Presentation_EU-Critical-Raw-Materials-Facility_15-May-2025
15.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
MENAFN15052025004691010666ID1109554943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment