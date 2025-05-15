Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Critical Raw Materials Facility (News With Additional Features)


2025-05-15 02:07:37
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EU Critical Raw Materials Facility (news with additional features)
15.05.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate Presentation

EU Critical Raw Materials Facility

EcoGraf Limited ( EcoGraf or the Company ) (ASX: EGR ; FSE: FMK ) is pleased to provide the attached corporate presentation.

The presentation was at the EU Priority Projects Showcase which was organised at a joint event by the European Commission and the Critical Raw Materials Facility in Brussels during the EIT Raw Materials Summit.

The Critical Raw Material Facility is coordinated by EIT Raw Materials and aims to build a resilient and sustainable European supply of critical raw materials strengthening global partnerships and advancing international projects to diversify Europe's raw materials supplies.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company's mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.

Additional features:

File: 28_EGR_ASX_Corporate-Presentation_EU-Critical-Raw-Materials-Facility_15-May-2025

15.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

MENAFN15052025004691010666ID1109554943

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search