EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the Results of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2025 and New Supervisory Board

15.05.2025 / 14:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the Results of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2025 and New Supervisory Board

All agenda items approved by a large majority

2025 Annual General Meeting elects Dr Karl Benedikt Biesinger and Dr Klaus Schollmeier as new members of the Supervisory Board Supervisory Board elects Dr Karl Benedikt Biesinger as new Chairman Ladenburg, Germany, 15 May 2025 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the company's shareholders approved the management proposals with a large majority (between 98.03% and 99.99%) at today's ordinary virtual Annual General Meeting.

All members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the 2023/2024 financial year

Auditors for the 2024/2025 financial year appointed

Compensation system and report for the Management Board and Supervisory Board approved

Issuance of convertible bonds and bonds with warrants, cancellation of Contingent Capital 2020/I and creation of corresponding contingent capital, as well as corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association approved New authorization to hold virtual Annual General Meetings and corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association approved In addition, the 2025 Annual General Meeting elected a new Supervisory Board: Dr Georg F. Baur, Dr Mathias Hothum, Dr Birgit Kudlek, Dr Dongzhou Jeffery Liu, and Dr Yan Xia were re-elected. Professor Christof Hettich and Dr Friedrich von Bohlen, who had been members of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG since 2010 and 2005, respectively, did not stand for re-election. Dr Karl Benedikt Biesinger and Dr Klaus Schollmeier were elected to the Supervisory Board in their place. At the subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dr Biesinger was elected as the new Chairman and Dr Baur and Dr Hothum as Deputy Chairmen. Professor Andreas Pahl, CEO of Heidelberg Pharma, said: “On behalf of the Executive Management Board and the entire company, I would like to thank our leaving Supervisory Board members Professor Hettich and Dr von Bohlen for their commitment and for many years of trustful cooperation and support for our company. At the same time, I would like to welcome Dr Biesinger and Dr Schollmeier as new members of the Supervisory Board. With their experience and expertise, they will provide important impetus for the further development of our company. I wish them an excellent start and look forward to working with them.” Dr Karl Benedikt Biesinger, new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberg Pharma, commented: “I would like to thank the Annual General Meeting and the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me, and I am delighted to accept the role of the Chairman. The global market for ADCs is not only increasing but is also characterized by a high level of scientific dynamics. Heidelberg Pharma is in an excellent strategic and technological position to play a key role in shaping this development. I look forward to my new tasks on the Supervisory Board with excitement and pleasure.” Attendance (incl. postal votes cast) at the 2025 Annual General Meeting corresponded to 81.45% of the current capital stock. For more information on the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, please visit: . About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working on a new treatment approach in oncology and developing novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells. Heidelberg Pharma uses several compounds and has built up an ADC toolbox that overcomes tumor resistance via numerous pathways and addresses different types of cancer using various antibodies. The goal is to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors. Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology. The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at . ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. ITACTM, ETACTM are pending trademark applications of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-mail: ...

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-mail: ...

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

15.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22 68526 Ladenburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A11QVV0 WKN: A11QVV Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2138774

End of News EQS News Service