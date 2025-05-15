EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Study

Viromed Medical AG: Revolutionary cold plasma therapy for the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) shows 100% efficacy in an in vitro study with MRSA and human lung cells (alveoli)

15.05.2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG: Revolutionary cold plasma therapy for the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) shows 100% efficacy in an in vitro study with MRSA and human lung cells (alveoli) Study confirms the effectiveness and safety of cold plasma therapy Pinneberg, May 14, 2025 - Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed", FSE: VMED ; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, today announced that scientists and medical researchers at Hannover Medical School presented groundbreaking results in the field of lung therapy: The use of cold plasma for the treatment of VAP showed significant in vitro efficacy and safety results. The study, led by Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt, MHH and Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI), treated cultured methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and human lung cells (alveoli) with cold plasma. The results showed that cold plasma prevented the replication of MRSA bacteria by 100% and that all bacteria were killed within the defined therapeutic window. At the same time, it was shown that the alveoli were not damaged. These results show that this new therapy is a highly effective method for the global treatment of pneumonia, as it is safe and does not develop resistance. "The results are groundbreaking. The use of cold plasma offers a safe alternative or supplement to existing therapies and will significantly improve the prognosis of many patients," explains Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt, lead investigator . "The study is a complete success and proves that the treatment with cold plasma in pneumonia is safe and revolutionary. In patients with ventilator-associated pneumonia, treatment with cold plasma will result in a significant reduction in the mortality rate in hospitals worldwide. This innovative method will therefore represent a significant advance in the treatment of severe lung diseases," says Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, and adds: “ The compelling results from this global study evaluating cold plasma in VAP strongly support Viromed's long lead and competitive edge over other players in this field.” The in vitro study and a corresponding fast track paper will be published in June 2025. At the same time, a press conference will be held in mid to late June to present all the details of the studies.

About methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) MRSA can be found on the skin and mucous membranes of many healthy people. These bacteria can become resistant to the antibiotic methicillin and most other antibiotics. In most cases, MRSA colonizes without making people ill. In people with a weak or suppressed immune system, an infection can lead to skin inflammation, muscle disease, pneumonia, endocarditis and blood poisoning, which can be life-threatening if it is a multi-resistant form of the bacterium. MRSA occurs where antibiotics are frequently used, especially in hospitals. In Germany, around 20% of all Staphylococcus aureus bacteria tested in hospitals in previous years were multi-resistant.

About ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) and the use of cold plasma VAP is a common, serious but preventable complication in mechanically ventilated patients. It occurs in patients who receive invasive mechanical ventilation for at least 48 hours. Studies show that VAP occurs in 23% to 36% of mechanically ventilated patients and is associated with prolonged ventilation time, longer ICU and hospital stays and increased costs. The estimated mortality rate is 10% to 13%. In Germany alone, there were around 486,000 mechanically ventilated intensive care patients in 2023 and thousands of deaths, with a strong upward trend. Worldwide, millions of patients are mechanically ventilated every year. Cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) is an innovative physical, painless treatment method that destroys viruses and bacteria in the respiratory tract in 30 to 90 seconds. Cold plasma is the new innovation, especially for MRSA bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, as it kills them. Antibiotics take several hours or even days to reach the source of infection and are becoming increasingly ineffective due to the growing problem of multi-resistant germs. The use of cold plasma against VAP would therefore have the potential to reduce infections, accelerate healing processes, reduce the use of antibiotics and, above all, save hundreds of thousands of lives every year.

About Viromed Medical AG Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold atmospheric (CAP) plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary, Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed Medical AG is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

Contact: Viromed Medical AG

Uwe Perbandt

Management Board

Flensburger Straße 18

25421 Pinneberg

E-Mail: ...

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke / Dr. Kai Schmitz

E-Mail: ...

Phone: +49 (0)211-529252-104

15.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Viromed Medical AG Flensburger Straße 18 25421 Pinneberg Germany E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: DE000A3MQR65 WKN: A3MQR6 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2138960

End of News EQS News Service