ICCPL Foundation Wins DO GOOD Award 2024
|
ICCPL Foundation wins DO GOOD Award 2024
The award-winning initiative was part of the broader #RahatWithICCPL campaign, which aims to support children from marginalised communities by ensuring access to basic educational resources. Through this focused stationery distribution drive, the Foundation reached underserved areas where lack of supplies often acts as a barrier to learning. The campaign played a key role in helping children maintain continuity in education, especially during times of hardship.
Ambika Saxena, CEO, ICCPL Foundation , said, "This award reaffirms our belief that meaningful change lies in addressing real, everyday needs. Distributing stationery might seem simple-but for many children, it's the bridge between dropping out and staying in school. We're proud to be part of their journey."
Beyond this initiative, ICCPL Foundation continues to lead several sustained social programs. These include donation drives in underserved regions, free meals to thousands, observance of International Sign Language Day to promote inclusion, Vivah Utsav to support the weddings of economically weaker couples, and tree plantation drives. Each effort follows a grassroots-first approach, in line with the Foundation's long-term commitment to equity and empowerment.
About ICCPL Foundation
The ICCPL Foundation is the CSR arm of ICCPL Group, working across child welfare, women empowerment, healthcare, and education. Its mission is to build an equitable society through collaborative, community-first initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment