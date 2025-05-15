Drop In Gold Rate: Why This Is The Right Time To Invest Through Wizely

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Investing in gold is a fuss-free way to grow an investment portfolio, and the golden opportunity is here right now. Gold prices have recently seen a noticeable dip after reaching an all-time high of Rs. 1 lakh on April 22. This opens a rare window for savvy investors. Designed to make investing in gold straightforward and accessible for all, the Wizely digital gold app simplifies investing in the yellow metal. With the current rates lower than usual, this may just be the perfect moment to start investing. With Wizely, one can do it seamlessly and safely with small amounts starting at just Rs. 100. Change in Gold Prices in May 2025 As of May 15, 2025, 24 Karat gold is trading in India at Rs. 91,520 per 10 grams, recording a drop of over 1% from the previous trading session. From its peak, the gold rates have now fallen by Rs. 8,750 or 8.75%, reaching their lowest levels in the last five weeks. Gold Price for 24 Karat and 18 Karat Gold Two of the most purchased types are 24 Karat and 18 Karat gold, each differing in purity, price, and purpose. Today's 24K gold price in Mumbai is Rs. 91,520 per 10 grams. On the other hand, today's price for 10 grams of 18 Karat gold is Rs. 68,640, which is down by Rs. 710 from the previous trading session. Check out the trend in 24K gold rates in the last 10 days below:

Date 24 Karat Gold Price (Per 10 Grams) Change from the Previous Session May 14, 2025 Rs. 92,470 - Rs. 1,430 May 13, 2025 Rs. 93,900 + Rs. 850 May 13, 2025 Rs. 93,050 - Rs. 3,670 May 11, 2025 Rs. 96,720 + Rs. 10 May 10, 2025 Rs. 96,710 Rs. 0 May 9, 2025 Rs. 96,710 + Rs. 240 May 8, 2025 Rs. 96,470 - Rs. 740 May 7, 2025 Rs. 97,210 - Rs. 440 May 6, 2025 Rs. 97,650 Rs. 2,760 May 5, 2025 Rs. 94,890 Rs. 2,060

Gold prices are clearly on the move, and smart investors know that timing matters. With the Wizely digital gold app, one can enjoy a flexible and secure way to grow wealth. It eliminates the need to buy physical gold or time the market manually.

Wizley Makes Digital Gold Investment Easy

Wizely is redefining how Indians invest in digital gold. It makes the entire investment process simpler, more accessible, and highly secure. Backed by trusted partners like Safegold, the app ensures that one's gold is stored safely in professional-grade vaults, giving users complete peace of mind.

The following are some of the benefits of investing in digital gold in Wizely:



Start Small, Think Big: Begin the journey by investing as low as Rs. 100, which makes gold ownership possible for everyone.

Stay Informed: Get real-time gold price updates right within the app and invest at the opportune moment.

Invest in Purity: Buy 24K pure gold seamlessly, ensuring top-tier quality and trust. Fully Digital Experience: Bid farewell to managing a pile of paperwork, as Wizely makes the entire process seamless and paper-free.

Whether consumers are planning for a secure future or simply diversifying their portfolio, Wizely makes gold investing easy, transparent, and tailored to one's needs.

How to Invest in Digital Gold with Wizely

Wizely streamlines the entire process of investing in gold, while offering instant liquidity, a user-friendly interface, and absolutely no paperwork. Here is how one can start the investment journey on the app:

Sign Up & Verify: Enter mobile number and email ID, then complete the OTP verification

Secure the Account: Set up a secure app PIN for safety

Provide Details: Enter the name exactly as it appears on the PAN card

Head to 'Buy Gold': Once on the home screen, tap the 'Buy Gold' option

Choose the Investment: Select the amount to invest, starting from as low as Rs. 100

Complete KYC: Tap 'Complete KYC' and enter PAN number for quick verification

Complete Payment: Proceed to payment using UPI

With global and domestic factors aligning to bring gold prices down, there is no better time than now to consider adding gold to one's investment portfolio. As gold dips from record highs, the window for smart, cost-effective entry is wide open.

Timing the market does not have to be stressful anymore. The Wizely digital loan app takes the guesswork out of gold investing. With its user-friendly interface, real-time price updates, and the flexibility to start with as little as Rs. 100, the app empowers everyday investors to build wealth confidently.

