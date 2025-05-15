Drop In Gold Rate: Why This Is The Right Time To Invest Through Wizely
|
Date
|
24 Karat Gold Price (Per 10 Grams)
|
Change from the Previous Session
|
May 14, 2025
|
Rs. 92,470
|
- Rs. 1,430
|
May 13, 2025
|
Rs. 93,900
|
+ Rs. 850
|
May 13, 2025
|
Rs. 93,050
|
- Rs. 3,670
|
May 11, 2025
|
Rs. 96,720
|
+ Rs. 10
|
May 10, 2025
|
Rs. 96,710
|
Rs. 0
|
May 9, 2025
|
Rs. 96,710
|
+ Rs. 240
|
May 8, 2025
|
Rs. 96,470
|
- Rs. 740
|
May 7, 2025
|
Rs. 97,210
|
- Rs. 440
|
May 6, 2025
|
Rs. 97,650
|
Rs. 2,760
|
May 5, 2025
|
Rs. 94,890
|
Rs. 2,060
Gold prices are clearly on the move, and smart investors know that timing matters. With the Wizely digital gold app, one can enjoy a flexible and secure way to grow wealth. It eliminates the need to buy physical gold or time the market manually.
Wizley Makes Digital Gold Investment Easy
Wizely is redefining how Indians invest in digital gold. It makes the entire investment process simpler, more accessible, and highly secure. Backed by trusted partners like Safegold, the app ensures that one's gold is stored safely in professional-grade vaults, giving users complete peace of mind.
The following are some of the benefits of investing in digital gold in Wizely:
Start Small, Think Big: Begin the journey by investing as low as Rs. 100, which makes gold ownership possible for everyone.
Stay Informed: Get real-time gold price updates right within the app and invest at the opportune moment.
Invest in Purity: Buy 24K pure gold seamlessly, ensuring top-tier quality and trust.
Fully Digital Experience: Bid farewell to managing a pile of paperwork, as Wizely makes the entire process seamless and paper-free.
Whether consumers are planning for a secure future or simply diversifying their portfolio, Wizely makes gold investing easy, transparent, and tailored to one's needs.
How to Invest in Digital Gold with Wizely
Wizely streamlines the entire process of investing in gold, while offering instant liquidity, a user-friendly interface, and absolutely no paperwork. Here is how one can start the investment journey on the app:
Sign Up & Verify: Enter mobile number and email ID, then complete the OTP verification
Secure the Account: Set up a secure app PIN for safety
Provide Details: Enter the name exactly as it appears on the PAN card
Head to 'Buy Gold': Once on the home screen, tap the 'Buy Gold' option
Choose the Investment: Select the amount to invest, starting from as low as Rs. 100
Complete KYC: Tap 'Complete KYC' and enter PAN number for quick verification
Complete Payment: Proceed to payment using UPI
With global and domestic factors aligning to bring gold prices down, there is no better time than now to consider adding gold to one's investment portfolio. As gold dips from record highs, the window for smart, cost-effective entry is wide open.
Timing the market does not have to be stressful anymore. The Wizely digital loan app takes the guesswork out of gold investing. With its user-friendly interface, real-time price updates, and the flexibility to start with as little as Rs. 100, the app empowers everyday investors to build wealth confidently.
Download the Wizely App now and get started on smart journey to save in gold today!
