Investors Clinic Achieves Record INR 755 Crore Sales With Signature Global In FY 2024-2025
|
Investors Clinic Achieves Record INR 755 Crore Sales with Signature Global in FY 2024-2025
The sales achievement highlights robust investor and homebuyer confidence in Signature Global's portfolio across Gurugram and its adjoining cities. The transactions included a mix of residential units and strategically located commercial spaces, catering to diverse buyer needs.
“This partnership with Signature Global reflects our shared commitment to delivering value-driven real estate solutions. The overwhelming response from buyers highlights the trust in our curated offerings and Signature Global's reputation for quality and innovation. We remain focused on bridging aspirations with opportunities in India's growth corridors,” said Sunny Katyal, Co-founder, Investors Clinic .
“Crossing INR 755 crore in sales with Investors Clinic is a testament to our synergies. Their market expertise and our customer-centric projects have created a win-win for stakeholders. As we expand our footprint in the Delhi-NCR region, collaborations like these will continue to redefine affordable and aspirational living,” said Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director, Signature Global .
Signature Global's projects, known for their strategic locations and affordability, have gained traction among first-time buyers and investors. Investors Clinic's data-driven approach and extensive network played a pivotal role in accelerating sales, particularly in emerging hubs of Gurugram and the adjoining regions.
About Investors Clinic
With over 18 years of experience, Investors Clinic specializes in end-to-end real estate advisory, offering tailored solutions for residential, commercial, and plotted developments. The firm has leveraged deep market insights and partnerships with reputed developers. The firm has expanded globally and is present in Dubai and Singapore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment