Biomednewsbreaks - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) Unveils Breakthrough Silver(II) Antimicrobial Drug Candidate Telomir-Ag2

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) announced the identification of Telomir-Ag2, a stabilized Silver(II) complex demonstrating potent, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity, including against drug-resistant MARSA. Developed using the company's proprietary Telomir-1 platform, Telomir-Ag2 is the first Silver(II) compound to achieve biological compatibility, outperforming its Silver(I) predecessor in preclinical studies. Designed for use in high-risk infections such as burns and surgical wounds, the drug candidate targets the growing $1.36 billion silver wound care market and $33.7 billion antimicrobial coatings market. Telomir plans to advance Telomir-Ag2 into IND-enabling studies and explore strategic partnerships.

To view the full press release, visit

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The company is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life. For more information about the company, visit the website .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TELO are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN