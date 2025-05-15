403
Moci Enlists Bespoke Services For Family Firms To Turn Public
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Outlining the advantages of converting family entities into listed companies, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has showcased its bespoke services available for them in their transformation journey.
A high-level seminar 'Sustainability in Single Family Offices (SFOs)' was organised by MoCI where the ministry showcased a set of tailored services, including advisory for transforming family businesses into joint-stock companies and potentially listing them on the Qatar Stock Exchange, a move that would contribute to the deepening of capital markets.
The event was attended by Ayed Manahi al-Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Trade Affairs, and brought together representatives of top family enterprises, entrepreneurs, legal and accounting firms, and members of the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Highlighting the vital role of family businesses in national economy, the seminar reviewed the current landscape of family enterprises registered with the ministry and explored mechanisms for establishing new family entities. Participants examined the advantages and challenges facing family businesses, with a focus on enabling their evolution into joint-stock companies with longer-term continuity prospects.
The seminar also discussed the strategic challenges faced by family businesses, the importance of effective succession planning, and the need for institutional governance structures to safeguard legacy and ensure operational resilience. The seminar covered regional case studies in the areas of family enterprises.
The event is part of the ministry's broader efforts to enhance the national business and investment climate. By promoting the sustainability and long-term growth of commercial enterprises, the MoCI aims to enhance investor confidence, strengthen public-private collaboration, and advance the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.
