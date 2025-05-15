403
Palestinian Journalist Martyred Alongside 11 Family Members In Israeli Attack On Khan Yunis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian journalist and eleven members of his family were martyred on Thursday in Israeli airstrikes targeting their home in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
According to local sources, the strike on the residence of journalist Hassan Sammour in eastern Khan Younis resulted in the death of all his family and erasing them from the Palestinian civil registry.
Gaza's Government Media Office said in a press statement that with the martyrdom of Hassan Sammour, who served as a broadcaster and program presenter at the local Al-Aqsa Voice Radio, the number of journalists killed since the escalation of the war on Gaza has risen to 216.
The office strongly condemned the systematic targeting and assassination of journalists by Israeli forces. It called on the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ), and all global media organizations to denounce these ongoing violations against journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip.
The statement urged the international community and relevant international organizations to take action by holding the Israeli entity accountable for its continuous crimes.
It called for the prosecution of those responsible in international courts and stressed the urgent need for effective international pressure to halt the ongoing genocide, protect journalists and media personnel in Gaza, and end their deliberate targeting and assassination.
The statement also highlighted that Israeli forces have intentionally targeted journalists and media institutions in Gaza. Nearly 400 journalists have been injured, 40 arrested, and the majority of local and international media offices operating in the Strip have been destroyed.
All local radio stations have been forced to shut down due to mass displacement, lack of electricity and internet, and the collapse of basic infrastructure necessary for journalistic work
