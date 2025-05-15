Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ACCP Releases 2025 Making The Case Toolkit Communicating The Business Case For Corporate Social Impact Programs & Initiatives


2025-05-15 02:02:18
(MENAFN- 3BL) WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /3BL/ - The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) today announced the release of its 6th Annual Making the Case for Corporate Social Impact Toolkit -a must-have resource for corporate social impact professionals navigating the complex and evolving landscape of corporate responsibility.

Developed to support practitioners in building internal alignment, securing resources, and demonstrating business value, this year's toolkit includes new data, messaging frameworks, and scenario-based guidance grounded in the latest research and stakeholder insights.

“Corporate social impact professionals face unprecedented pressure to demonstrate the tangible business value of their work and programs,” said Andrea Wood, President & CEO of ACCP.“This toolkit arms practitioners with robust data and a strategic message framework to advocate for their work and clearly align with business goals.”

The 2025 toolkit includes data that supports the following:

  • Corporate social impact helps companies retain and recruit top talent
  • Integrated corporate social impact programs drive improved financial performance
  • Corporate social impact builds brand reputation, loyalty and trust that can spur growth and mitigate risk

The 2025 edition also introduces new content to help practitioners manage rising scrutiny and risk while staying true to company values.

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact. ACCP increases the effectiveness of corporate social impact professionals and their companies by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive and supportive peer communities. ACCP amplifies the voices of its practitioner network to elevate strategies that work, provide innovative solutions, and expand impact.

