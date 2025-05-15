ACCP Releases 2025 Making The Case Toolkit Communicating The Business Case For Corporate Social Impact Programs & Initiatives
Developed to support practitioners in building internal alignment, securing resources, and demonstrating business value, this year's toolkit includes new data, messaging frameworks, and scenario-based guidance grounded in the latest research and stakeholder insights.
“Corporate social impact professionals face unprecedented pressure to demonstrate the tangible business value of their work and programs,” said Andrea Wood, President & CEO of ACCP.“This toolkit arms practitioners with robust data and a strategic message framework to advocate for their work and clearly align with business goals.”
The 2025 toolkit includes data that supports the following:
-
Corporate social impact helps companies retain and recruit top talent
Integrated corporate social impact programs drive improved financial performance
Corporate social impact builds brand reputation, loyalty and trust that can spur growth and mitigate risk
The 2025 edition also introduces new content to help practitioners manage rising scrutiny and risk while staying true to company values.
Access the Toolkit
The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact. ACCP increases the effectiveness of corporate social impact professionals and their companies by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive and supportive peer communities. ACCP amplifies the voices of its practitioner network to elevate strategies that work, provide innovative solutions, and expand impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment