Partial Road Closure On Jery Al Samer Street Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a partial closure at the intersection of Jery Al Samer Street and Umm Besher Street, starting Sunday, May 18, for a period of 30 days.

According to Ashghal, the closure will affect motorists traveling from Jery Al Samer Street towards Al Wakra, as well as those heading from Umm Besher Street to Saud Bin Abdulrahman Street.

During the closure, road users are advised to turn right and make a U-turn at the next available intersection to reach their destinations.