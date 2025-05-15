Partial Road Closure On Jery Al Samer Street Announced
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a partial closure at the intersection of Jery Al Samer Street and Umm Besher Street, starting Sunday, May 18, for a period of 30 days.
According to Ashghal, the closure will affect motorists traveling from Jery Al Samer Street towards Al Wakra, as well as those heading from Umm Besher Street to Saud Bin Abdulrahman Street.
During the closure, road users are advised to turn right and make a U-turn at the next available intersection to reach their destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment