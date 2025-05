Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the margins of the NATO foreign ministers informal meeting in Antalya. They discussed bilateral and global priorities, including working together to address threats posed by China, ending the Russia-Ukraine war, strengthening NATO and European defense, and preventing Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.

