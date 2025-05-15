Baradar Invites President Of Tatarstan To Visit Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Ghani Baradar has extended an invitation to the President of Tatarstan to visit Afghanistan.

A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by deputy premier Baradar, travelled to the Republic of Tatarstan on Wednesday to attend the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.

Baradar met President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on the sidelines of the Kazan forum after attending its official opening session, his office said in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties, as well as opportunities for Tatarstani investors in Afghanistan.

Mullah Baradar said the Islamic Emirate's foreign policy was independent, positive, neutral, balanced and focused on economic cooperation.

He emphasised that Afghanistan seeks constructive relations with all nations and, based on this policy, wishes to expand ties with the Republic of Tatarstan, particularly in the fields of investment, energy, infrastructure, and bilateral trade.

He called on Tatarstani investors to invest in Afghanistan's oil and gas extraction and refining, construction projects, railway development, and other sectors, assuring them of full cooperation and support from the Islamic Emirate.

He also proposed that exhibitions and other economic initiatives be organised between the two countries to make full use of existing potential.

Mullah Baradar extended an official invitation to the President of Tatarstan to visit Afghanistan, considering such a visit a positive step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation.

According to the statement, the President of Tatarstan described the participation of the Islamic Emirate's high-level delegation in the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum as significant. He added that Tatarstan would soon send a delegation to Kabul to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation in various fields.

He further noted that his country currently maintains some level of trade with Afghanistan, but is now prepared to increase the volume of trade between the two sides.

During the meeting, the General Director of KAMAZ, a well-known truck manufacturer, said that Tatarstan is ready to increase the export of KamAZ freight and fire-fighting trucks to Afghanistan. He mentioned that a special subsidy for Afghanistan would be sought from President Minnikhanov in this regard.

He added that a market assessment visit to Afghanistan is planned, after which practical steps will be taken.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food of Tatarstan also stated that his country is ready to increase the export of halal food products to Afghanistan.

