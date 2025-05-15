Forged By GRIT: How ACECO's 'Always Lift. Never Quit.' Spirit Redefines An Industry

Oddvar Norheim, founder of the ACECO we are today and the person who set the tone for our spirit and tenacity, was born on the small island of Lygra, off the coast of Bergen, Norway. Norheim faced significant hardships early in life. After serving his country and launching a career in engineering, Norheim took a leap of faith-leaving behind the familiar to chase the American Dream. He arrived in the U.S. in the early 1970s and soon established what would become one of the most respected names in the overhead lifting industry.

This film dives into the early challenges the company faced-and how Norheim forged ahead with unwavering drive. He never gave up, even when times were tough.

"Our father had an incredible work ethic-he was ambitious, resilient, and always showed up. When he got knocked down, he always got back up. He believed in putting in the effort and leading by example," says Stephanie Delibertis, Executive Director of Outreach & Development.

Under the leadership of Norheim's daughters, Karen Norheim and Stephanie Delibertis, ACECO is thriving as a second-generation family business. The company's culture remains anchored by Norheim's philosophy rooted in Perseverance, Heart, and Integrity.

Shot at ACECO's Douglassville headquarters, the film features archival images, team interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage that bring the company's story to life. It also highlights how the foundation Norheim built has shaped the core of ACECO's culture today. It's a story of legacy, of building against the odds, and of redefining what it means to lead with integrity in a fast-changing world. It's a visual testament to how family values, a relentless work ethic, and deep community roots have powered ACECO's growth across generations. No matter what obstacle they face, the team leans into challenges and lets them fuel growth and excellence.

"We lean into challenges, not away from them," says Karen Norheim, President & CEO, "That's how we grow. That's how we build."

Today, ACECO stands as a testament to Norheim's vision and leadership . What began as a small Pennsylvania facility now powers some of the world's most essential infrastructure. Serving industries like nuclear, aerospace, and defense, the company continues to uphold the values instilled by its founder, to Always Lift. Never Quit

