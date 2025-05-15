GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES INTRODUCE LA CREMA AS OFFICIAL PARTNER

La Crema Wines Will Be Poured At Valkyries Games Throughout The Inaugural Season

OAKLAND, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden State Valkyries and La Crema have announced today a partnership that makes the family owned wine company the official wine partner of the Valkyries. This partnership continues the Valkyries' and La Crema's commitment to elevating women's sports and enhancing the fan experience.

"Partnering with an iconic winery like La Crema, practically in our backyard, connects us to the rich cultural fabric that makes Northern California so special," said Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith. "As a women-led organization, we are deeply committed to elevating the voices of women and fostering inclusivity, and La Crema's commitment to this league and region helps us enhance that support on and off the hardwood. As we establish the Valkyries' own legacy and identity here, we're proud to align with an institution that has been perfecting their craft for decades, helping to create a truly authentic Bay Area experience for our fans."

Our support extends beyond the game, aiming to enrich the fan experience and amplify the spirit of progress within our communities, including the Bay Area, where we are proud to be a part of the fabric of this vibrant region."

Through this partnership, La Crema will be proudly poured throughout Chase Center and Thrive City locations, including at special tasting events and fan experiences co-hosted by the Valkyries. La Crema in-arena signage and activations, as well as digital and social media content, will be featured all season long.

"This partnership reflects our shared values-community, empowerment and innovation-in addition to creating exceptional experiences for fans, said Hailey Jackson Hartford Murray, Co-Proprietor of La Crema. "We're proud to support the Valkyries' inaugural season and be part of this historic moment for the WNBA."

La Crema will also collaborate with Playa Society on exclusive Valkyries merchandise which will be launched during the team's inaugural season.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries .

About the Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA affiliate of the seven-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, were announced as the 13th WNBA franchise on October 5, 2023. Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce. Tipping off during the 2025 WNBA season, the team is headquartered in Oakland and will play home games at Chase Center in San Francisco. For Golden State Valkyries' assets, including team logos, CLICK HERE . For more information, please visit valkyries .

About La Crema

Our original name, La Crema Viñera, means "best of the vine," setting an indelible standard for the family owned and operated winery since our inception in 1979. La Crema wines are produced from the world's preeminent growing regions, resulting in an uncompromised level of quality that is always promised and always delivered. We set the standard for quality-driven winemaking at scale, and cutting-edge practices for sustainable resource conservancy and protection. Across our past, present and looking to the future, La Crema represents life, enriched. We have a shared belief in elevating the lives of those around us, leading with openness, allyship and a high regard for involvement and investment in organizations that our communities value. We are committed to amplifying the spirit of progress, celebrating individuality and creating a world that gathers to celebrate the Best of Us.

SOURCE La Crema

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED