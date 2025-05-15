Diamond Dreams Academy Selects Stashlete As Exclusive Fundraising Platform For U.S. And India Expansion

DDA Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stashlete, a youth sports fundraising and giving platform revolutionizing charitable engagement through innovative technology, proudly announces a new partnership with Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA), a leading U.S. based baseball nonprofit dedicated to youth empowerment through sports. As part of this collaboration, DDA has selected Stashlete as its exclusive fundraising platform, empowering supporters to give seamlessly while expanding its global impact-starting with a new international initiative in India.

Founded to create equitable opportunities for underserved youth in India through baseball, Diamond Dreams Academy has already made a lasting impact across communities in India. Now, with expansion underway in India, DDA aims to bring the same vision of character-building, teamwork, and opportunity to youth on a global scale. DDA is witnessing growing recognition and support across the country as it advances its mission.

The enthusiastic response-from grassroots communities to national media outlets-underscores the growing interest in the sport and reaffirms the importance of DDA's work. As DDA continues to expand, it remains focused on building a comprehensive and sustainable baseball ecosystem that will serve communities for years to come.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stashlete as we embark on this exciting chapter of our journey,” said Kanwal“Ken” Sra , Founder, Chariman & CEO of DDA.“This partnership will not only enhance our fundraising efforts but also enable us to connect with supporters in a more meaningful way. Together, we will empower the next generation of youth through the transformative power of baseball, both in the U.S. and India.”

Through this partnership, DDA supporters can contribute to the organization's mission using Stashlete's frictionless roundup technology, which enables users to donate spare change from everyday purchases to causes they care about-like DDA. This integration will support ongoing programming, international expansion, and new infrastructure needs with no added friction for donors.

“DDA's commitment to youth empowerment through sport aligns perfectly with our mission at Stashlete-to make giving easy, impactful, and deeply connected to the communities we care about,” said Mel S., Founder & CEO of Stashlete.“We are honored to be DDA's exclusive fundraising partner as they expand their powerful work across borders.”

As DDA begins its international chapter, this partnership underscores the importance of accessible, tech-enabled philanthropy. With Stashlete, DDA can tap into new donor bases, strengthen relationships with supporters, and create consistent streams of impact-focused funding.

Diamond Dreams Academy does not charge any training fees from the athletes it supports-making its programs accessible to youth from all backgrounds. With the launch of its new fundraising campaign on Stashlete, DDA is rallying support for two transformative efforts: sponsoring grassroots athletes and investing $10,000 per coach in the new Elite Coaching & Certification Program, designed to raise the next generation of elite coaches.

From players like Diksha, 21, who said,“Baseball is my life. My father is a farmer-he couldn't even afford a glove. But DDA gave me that, and so much more,” to pioneers like Pooja, 25, who shared,“In my hometown, girls don't play sports. But my coach believed in me when no one else did,” these stories reflect the true spirit of Indian baseball.

Veteran coach Joginder, who has dedicated over 35 years to the sport, echoed this sentiment:“I played baseball before anyone knew it existed in India. Now, with DDA's support, coaching is no longer just a job-it's my legacy.”

Help shape the future of Indian baseball. Every contribution fuels a dream. Donate here:

About Diamond Dreams Academy

Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) is a USA based non-profit corporation and is India's premier baseball academy, building a world-class development ecosystem through grassroots training, international partnerships, elite coaching, and holistic athlete development.

Our mission is to cultivate a positive and inclusive environment where Indian youth can learn valuable life skills, build character, and develop their athletic talents.

About Stashlete

Stashlete is a mission-driven platform that powers everyday giving through spare-change donations and digital generosity. With a focus on youth sports, nonprofits, and community impact, Stashlete connects users with the causes they care about-making it easy to give back with every swipe, tap, or purchase.

