Call For Papers Deadline Approaching - Don't Miss Your Shot To Speak At The Openssl Conference 2025!


2025-05-15 01:46:07
NEWARK, Del., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Call for Papers for the inaugural OpenSSL Conference 2025 is still open. This is your opportunity to share your expertise and contribute to critical discussions shaping the future of secure communications, cryptography, and open-source security.

We are seeking proposals for talks, panels, and workshops that offer real-world experiences, technical innovations, and practical insights. Whether you are a developer, researcher, security engineer, or policy expert, we welcome your voice.

Dates: October 7–9, 2025
Location: Prague, Czech Republic
Submission Deadline: May 31, 2025
Submit Here

Conference tracks:

  • Business Value and Enterprise Adoption
  • Technical Deep Dive and Innovation
  • Security, Compliance, and the Law
  • Community, Contribution, and the Future

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Daniel J. Bernstein ( Research Professor, University of Illinois Chicago)
  • Matt Caswell (President, OpenSSL Foundation)
  • Hayden Delaney (Partner, Thomson Geer Lawyers)
  • Rob Duhart (SVP, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)
  • David Hook (VP Software Engineering, Bouncy Castle Inc.)
  • Tim Hudson (President, OpenSSL Corporation)
  • Tanja Lange (Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology)

And other leading voices across the technical, academic, and enterprise sectors.

View our suggested pre-approved topics here .

Submission is simple and fully online.

We are building a program that reflects the shared values of the global security and open-source communities: openness, resilience, and collaboration.

Submit Your Proposal Now

Questions?

Contact us at [email protected] or schedule a meeting with our team.

Contact:
OpenSSL Corporation
***@openssl

SOURCE OpenSSL Corporation

