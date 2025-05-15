Call For Papers Deadline Approaching - Don't Miss Your Shot To Speak At The Openssl Conference 2025!
NEWARK, Del., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Call for Papers for the inaugural OpenSSL Conference 2025 is still open. This is your opportunity to share your expertise and contribute to critical discussions shaping the future of secure communications, cryptography, and open-source security.
We are seeking proposals for talks, panels, and workshops that offer real-world experiences, technical innovations, and practical insights. Whether you are a developer, researcher, security engineer, or policy expert, we welcome your voice.
Dates: October 7–9, 2025
Location: Prague, Czech Republic
Submission Deadline: May 31, 2025
Submit Here
Conference tracks:
-
Business Value and Enterprise Adoption
Technical Deep Dive and Innovation
Security, Compliance, and the Law
Community, Contribution, and the Future
Confirmed speakers include:
-
Daniel J. Bernstein ( Research Professor, University of Illinois Chicago)
Matt Caswell (President, OpenSSL Foundation)
Hayden Delaney (Partner, Thomson Geer Lawyers)
Rob Duhart (SVP, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)
David Hook (VP Software Engineering, Bouncy Castle Inc.)
Tim Hudson (President, OpenSSL Corporation)
Tanja Lange (Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology)
And other leading voices across the technical, academic, and enterprise sectors.
View our suggested pre-approved topics here .
Submission is simple and fully online.
We are building a program that reflects the shared values of the global security and open-source communities: openness, resilience, and collaboration.
Submit Your Proposal Now
Questions?
Contact us at [email protected] or schedule a meeting with our team.
Contact:
OpenSSL Corporation
***@openssl
PRLog ID:
SOURCE OpenSSL CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment