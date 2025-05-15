Parents Of Special Needs Children Voice Concerns Over Proposed Medicaid Reductions

Lisa Lightner and Kevin Lightner, of Pennsylvania

Lisa Lightner, Special education advocate and ADayInOurShoes founder

Parents of disabled children call out broken Medicaid promises, urge Congress to reject cuts threatening critical services for millions.

- Lisa Lightner, Special Education AdvocatePHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parents and disability advocates nationwide are expressing concern over proposed changes to Medicaid included in the latest federal budget plan currently moving through Congress.The proposal includes approximately $625 billion in Medicaid spending reductions over the next decade. According to federal projections from the Congressional Budget Office, these changes could impact millions of individuals who rely on Medicaid-funded services, including Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waivers. These waivers provide essential supports such as personal care assistance, respite services, job coaching, and medical supplies for children and adults with disabilities.While some federal officials have stated that individuals with disabilities will be protected from certain new requirements, advocates caution that indirect impacts-such as limits on how states fund their Medicaid programs-could lead to significant service reductions at the state level. The proposal's“work requirements” remain vaguely defined, leaving states with wide discretion to interpret and enforce them. Without clear federal guidelines, there is a real risk that people with disabilities-or their caregivers-could be wrongly penalized or face new barriers to essential services.“Families like mine depend on these services to keep our loved ones safe and in the community,” said Lisa Lightner, parent and founder of A Day in Our Shoes, a national special education advocacy platform.“If states lose flexibility to manage their Medicaid budgets, it is typically programs like these that are first on the chopping block.”Advocates are encouraging families and concerned citizens to contact both state and federal lawmakers to express their concerns. They warn that the proposed restrictions on state-level funding mechanisms, such as provider taxes, could lead to increased pressure on state budgets and a reduction in services for people with disabilities.Advocates also noted that the proposed budget appears to conflict with earlier public assurances made by Republican leadership and the White House. As recently as February, federal officials issued statements claiming that Medicaid services would remain fully protected. However, the details emerging in the current budget draft reveal significant financial reductions and structural changes that experts say could impact millions of recipients over time. These developments raise important questions about the consistency of public statements made just months ago,” said Lisa Lightner, founder of A Day in Our Shoes. The contrast between previous assurances and the current proposals has left many advocates urging closer public scrutiny as the budget moves forward in Congress.“This is a critical moment,” said Lightner.“We encourage families to speak up now and ensure that the needs of people with disabilities remain a priority in budget negotiations.”Families seeking more information on how to get involved or connect with advocacy resources can visit .

Lisa Lightner

A Day in our Shoes, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.