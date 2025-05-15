Vietnam Launched The First AI Ethics Training Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam has completed the first-ever AI Ethics training program, jointly organized by the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi and the ABAII Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation. The program took place at the American Center Hanoi on May 12–13, and at the American Center Ho Chi Minh City on May 15–16, 2025.

This pioneering program marks a critical step in Vietnam's journey toward ethical, human-centered, and inclusive technological development. With artificial intelligence increasingly shaping everyday life, the program aimed to equip participants with both foundational and advanced knowledge of AI ethics, fostering a more responsible approach to digital transformation.







ABAII Academy and the US Embassy organized the first training program on AI Ethics in Vietnam

The program brought together a diverse group of participants, including government officials, technology professionals, university lecturers, and researchers. Structured into two sessions, Basic and Advanced, the program was tailored to accommodate varying levels of prior knowledge and expertise. Attendees explored key topics such as the ethical implications of AI deployment, international best practices, regulatory frameworks, and responsible AI governance. All participants who completed the program received an official certificate of completion.

Dr. Le Linh Luong, Deputy Director of ABAII Academy, shared:“This initiative is more than just a training program-it is a strategic move toward building a digitally ethical society. By equipping professionals with the tools to think critically and act responsibly in the age of AI, we are helping Vietnam lay a strong foundation for sustainable technological growth.”

Ms. Elenita Tapawan, Regional Director of American Spaces, U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, emphasized:“The program empowered participants not just with technical knowledge, but with the ethical frameworks necessary to make fair, transparent, and human-centered decisions. It reflects the shared commitment between the United States and Vietnam to advance responsible, inclusive, and forward-thinking technological development.”

Mr. Jeremy Luna, Press Officer of U.S Consulate also stated that AI is transforming every sector of society. "As we harness the power of Al, we must also ensure that it is developed and deployed responsibly”, Mr. Jeremy said.





Participants were awarded certificates of completion from the U.S. Embassy and the ABAII Academy.

The program featured a distinguished lineup of lecturers and advisors, including: Mr. Dao Trung Thanh, Deputy Director and Chair of the Academic Council at ABAII; Member of the ABAII Digital Asset and AI Ethics Council; Ms. Tran Vu Ha Minh, Responsible AI Advisor at FPT; Founder of Humane-AI Asia; Member of the ABAII Digital Asset and AI Ethics Council; Mr. Nguyen Tran Minh Quan, Legal Director of Vietnam Blockchain Association; Mr. Jeffery Recker, CEO of Babl AI.

In addition to expert-led sessions, the program created a dynamic environment for cross-sector dialogue and collaboration. Participants engaged in meaningful discussions, shared real-world experiences, and explored ethical dilemmas faced in their respective fields.

The program also served as a platform to begin building a national community of practice dedicated to AI ethics in Vietnam. It represents a critical step forward in Vietnam's efforts to shape a digital future that is ethical, inclusive, and sustainable.

