Hyderabad: Actor Bellamkonda Srinivas Booked For Rude Behaviour With Traffic Police Constable

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) The Hyderabad Police on Thursday booked a case against film actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas for behaving rudely with a traffic police constable and seized his car.

The Tollywood actor appeared before police at Jubilee Hills Police Station after police summoned him. He was asked to attend the court hearing whenever he was summoned. The police seized his car and sent him after serving the notice.

Earlier, a case was registered a case against Bellamkonda Srinivas for allegedly being rude with the traffic police constable while on his way to Journalists Colony in Jubilee Hills in his car.

Based on a complaint lodged by Jubilee Hills traffic constable Naresh, the police registered a case for under relevant provisions of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and Bharat Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) for misbehaving with police and violating traffic rules.

The actor, who resides in Journalists Colony in upscale Jubilee Hills, had behaved rudely with a police constable after he was found driving in the wrong route while returning home on Tuesday (May 13).

According to Jubilee Hills Traffic Inspector A. Praveen Kumar said on Thursday that Naresh was performing his duty at Journalists Colony crossroads when the film actor apparently attempted to proceed towards the colony in the wrong direction, instead of taking a U' turn as per rules.

When the constable asked him to stop, the film actor allegedly tried to move ahead. However, the constable stood in front of the vehicle and asked the film actor to adhere to the traffic rules and reach his destination by taking a U-turn.

The actor allegedly behaved rudely with the police constable before taking the U-turn. A video of the constable stopping the film actor's car went viral on social media.

Bellamkonda Srinivas made his debut in Tollywood with the film 'Alludu Seenu' opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.