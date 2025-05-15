Head Constable Can Also Now Investigate Offences In Maharashtra
Earlier, only senior police inspectors or sub-inspectors were empowered to conduct the investigation of offences. Section 176 outlines the procedure for investigation and its legal implications.
As per the gazette notification the police personnel should be Head Constable and above; or Police Constable with degree, seven years of service as police constable and completion of six weeks of special training at Detective Training School, Nashik and passed the examination held in such training can hold an investigation. In addition, there should not be any departmental inquiries pending against him.
Sub section (1) of section 176 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 says:“If, from information received or otherwise, an officer in charge of a police station has reason to suspect the commission of an offence which he is empowered under section 175 to investigate, he shall forthwith send a report of the same to a Magistrate empowered to take cognizance of such offence upon a police report and shall proceed in person, or shall depute one of his subordinate officers not being below such rank as the state government may, by general or special order, prescribe in this behalf, to proceed, to the spot, to investigate the facts and circumstances of the case, and, if necessary, to take measures for the discovery and arrest of the offender.”
Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department, in February this year announced the full implementation of new criminal laws in six months.
He said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita (BSS) would help establish a fast and progressive law and order system in the state.
“Twenty-seven mobile forensic vans have been deployed, and within the next six months, a complete network will be established. In cases where the punishment exceeds seven years, forensic testing will now be conducted on-site through these mobile forensic vans. This will help gather high-quality evidence. Ninety per cent of Maharashtra's two lakh-strong police force has been trained in these laws, and the remaining 10 per cent will complete training by March 31,” he said.
Fadnavis further stated that to ensure that accused individuals do not have to be physically presented in court repeatedly, new legal provisions allow for testimony to be recorded from prisons through dedicated cubicles connected to courts via online systems. Each court will have its own designated cubicle. This project is expected to be completed within six to eight months. This initiative will reduce pressure on police transport, enhance security, and minimise courtroom congestion.
“Under the new laws, repeated adjournments in courts will not be permitted, and government lawyers will need to be trained accordingly. The meeting provided valuable guidance, and Maharashtra will accelerate efforts to implement these three laws more effectively,” said Fadnavis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment