SC Collegium Recommends Appointment Of Justice K. Somashekar As Chief Justice Of Manipur HC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the appointment of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court after the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar on May 21.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 15th May, 2025, has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur, consequent upon the retirement of Mr. Justice D. Krishnakumar on 21st May, 2025,” said a statement released on the website of the apex court.

Born on September 15, 1963, Justice Somashekar was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in November 2016 and took oath as the permanent Judge of Karnataka HC in November 2018.

On June 17, 1998, he was directly appointed as a District and Sessions Judge. He served as Additional Districts and Sessions Judge at Bijapur (Vijayapura), and Bangalore's City Civil Court, and Principal District and Sessions Judge at Uttara Kannada, Karwar District, Hassan, Bangalore Rural District and Chitradurga.

He also served as Registrar Judicial and Registrar Vigilance of the Karnataka High Court.

Before elevation to the Bench, Justice Somashekar practiced in Mysore and Chamarajanagar on both civil and criminal sides. As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of HC Judges, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) initiates the proposal for the appointment of Chief Justice of a High Court.

It provides that the process of appointment must be initiated well in time to ensure the completion at least one month prior to the date of the anticipated vacancy for the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The CJI would send his recommendation for the appointment of a puisne Judge of the High Court as Chief Justice of that High Court or of another High Court, in consultation with the two senior-most Judges of the Supreme Court, commonly known as Collegium.

Further, the CJI ascertains the views of the seniormost colleague in the Supreme Court who is conversant with the affairs of the High Court in which the recommendee has been functioning and whose opinion is likely to be significant in adjudging the suitability of the candidate.

After receipt of the recommendation of the SC Collegium, the Union Minister of Law and Justice would obtain the views of the concerned state government.

After receipt of the views of the state government, the Union Minister of Law and Justice will submit proposals to the Prime Minister, who will then advise the President as to the selection. As soon as the appointment is approved by the President, the Department of Justice announces the appointment and issue notification in the Gazette of India.