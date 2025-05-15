I2cool's Radiative Cooling Technology To Drive Global Sustainability In UN-Backed FIRST Programme

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The FIRST Programme has emerged in response to urgent global challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, and the need for clean energy transitions. With a strong focus on innovation and international collaboration, the programme aims to accelerate progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Led by CityUHK in collaboration with UNESCO, i2Cool, and a diverse network of international partners, the initiative represents a concerted global effort to build a sustainable future through science, technology, and cooperative action.

Mr. Tse Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the HKSAR said "With the endorsement of the UNESCO, the FIRST Programme sets a powerful example of how collaboration and innovation can create a more sustainable future for all. I am pleased to support this initiative and look forward to seeing its positive impact on our community and beyond."

Professor Freddy Boey , President and University Distinguished Professor of CityUHK, said, "I am delighted that CityUHK will lead this crucial initiative to address sustainability challenges by developing affordable innovations in collaboration with our global partners. The Programme reflects CityUHK's commitment to Innovating into the Future and offering tangible solutions to global challenges."

Ir Prof. Edwin Tso Chi-yan , co-founder of i2Cool and Associate Dean (Internationalisation and Outreach) at CityUHK 's School of Energy and Environment (SEE) , has been appointed as the FIRST Programme Director. Commenting on the launch, Prof. Tso stated, "We will kick off the first phase of the FIRST Programme in June 2025, targeting pilot regions with hot climates and limited access to reliable electricity."

Core Innovations of the Project:



Passive Radiative Cooling Coatings Using Local Waste Materials for Lowering Temperatures of Houses

Affordable Printable Solar Films for Generating Electricity in Rural Areas

Biomass Waste-to-Energy Conversion for Circular Economy Human-powered Sanitation System for Generating Potable Water

Among these, passive radiative cooling technology developed and implemented by i2Cool distinguishes itself through its mature product platform and extensive global deployment experience to provide critical support in high-temperature and resource-scarce areas.

Since its founding, i2Cool has been dedicated to advancing " green cooling + social benefit " through its "Cool Down for a Better Summer" initiative. This initiative has already reached over 7,000 square meters in climate-vulnerable communities worldwide. In total, i2Cool's innovative cooling technology has been implemented across more than 380,000 square meters in nearly 30 countries and regions, resulting in over 200 successful projects.

"i2Cool is committed to driving sustainable development through innovative technology. Over the next decade, we will continue validating our solutions in diverse climates and applications to localize radiative cooling technology. Our goal is to build an affordable, scalable, and sustainable cooling paradigm. We look forward to working with global partners to empower communities through innovation and inclusive partnerships, contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future," said Prof. Martin Zhu, CEO of i2Cool.

About i2Cool

i2Cool is a green and energy-efficient technology pioneer specializing in passive radiative cooling. Established by leading professors and young scientists from the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong, i2Cool transforms cutting-edge research, featured in top journals such as Science, into innovative commercial solutions. The company's core products are electricity-free cooling coatings and window films, along with a diverse range of other products such as textiles, membranes, automotive solutions, and ceramics. For more information about i2Cool, please visit their official website at

