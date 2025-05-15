The Growhub Partners With WHY VENTURES To Deploy Agri-Tech Solutions & Empower Vietnamese Agricultural Farms

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE GROWHUB LIMITED ("The GrowHub" or the "Company"), a Singapore-based company leveraging blockchain technology to enhance product traceability and authenticity, announced a strategic partnership with Why Ventures, an immersive learning and business growth platform, to deploy its traceability system across cacao and coffee farms in Vietnam's Central Highlands, with both organizations set to launch this joint inaugural project at Why Ventures' pilot site.

This initiative serves as a testbed for implementing The GrowHub's traceability tools and digital solutions aimed at helping local farmers track yield quality, gain direct market access, and ensure end-to-end transparency; from bean-to-bar or bean-to-cup. Following the establishment of the Company's new regional branch in 2024, The GrowHub continues to expand its footprint by focusing on software and research development services, including R&D, tech capability building, and data analytics, laying the foundation to promote tech-driven solutions in agriculture within Vietnam.

As part of this partnership, Why Ventures will integrate The GrowHub's traceability platform into its entrepreneurship learning journeys, allowing students, young professionals, and educators to experience how technology can create sustainable value across the agricultural supply chain. The partnership is set to expand beyond cacao and coffee, offering scalable learning and tech integration opportunities for other agricultural sectors in Vietnam in 2025 and beyond.

"Vietnamese farmers are already producing world-class cacao and coffee, but they often lack the digital tools to compete in global markets," said Christine Ng, Founder of Why Ventures. "This partnership gives these farmers access to The GrowHub's proprietary traceability solution that aims to help build trust with consumers, improve sustainability, and increase profits through better data and storytelling."

Alec Ngo, COO of The GrowHub added: "We are excited to work with Why Ventures to introduce our traceability solutions to farms in Vietnam, where they are already driving meaningful progress in sustainable agriculture. Christine brings over 20 years of experience in leading digital transformation efforts for global brands like Nestlé and L'Oréal, making this partnership a strategic fit with shared corporate missions. Through this partnership with Christine and Why Ventures, we aim to cultivate a new generation of agri-entrepreneurs who are tech-savvy, environmentally conscious, and globally competitive."

About WHY VENTURES

Why Ventures is an immersive learning and business growth platform that offers hands-on programs designed to inspire & help learners with critical skills to start their own venture . Born from the founder's own journey of stepping away from the corporate world to find deeper purpose, Why Ventures' Travel + Learn programs are grounded in real-world business with the opportunity for sourcing and white labelling your own brand. Participants don't just learn-they live the experience. From farm to shelf, or brand to customer, every step builds confidence, clarity, and lifelong impact. Join in the adventure of acquiring skills for your own venture at .

About THE GROWHUB LIMITED

The GrowHub Limited is a Singapore-based company specializing in enhancing product traceability and authenticity within supply chains through its proprietary blockchain technology platform. The GrowHub offers solutions such as blockchain traceability, anti-counterfeit measures, AI driven data analytics, and carbon management to promote transparency and sustainability. The GrowHub's business comprises three main divisions: the GrowHub Platform, a revolutionary traceability blockchain technology solution, product trading facilitation offering, and IT professional services. The GrowHub has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE THE GROWHUB LIMITED

