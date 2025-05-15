VIP Play, Inc. Approved To Renew Tennessee Sports Gaming Operator License, Following Launch Of New VIP Play Mobile Betting App In Tennessee

SARASOTA, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ), an experienced mobile gambling operator in the U.S. gaming markets, is pleased to announce the approval to renew their Tennessee Sports Gaming Operator License. The approval, granted by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council on May 13th, will permit VIP Play, Inc. to operate the VIP Play mobile betting app in Tennessee until May, 2026.

The renewal comes at an encouraging time for VIP Play, Inc., as the Company recently debuted the new VIP Play app in Tennessee on May 12th. The VIP Play app offers wagering on more than 200+ leagues, and an extensive offering of bet and parlay types, packaged in a customer-friendly mobile app for Tennessee bettors.

This milestone marks the second renewal for VIP Play, Inc. in Tennessee, and bodes well for their expansion into additional regulated US gaming markets, starting with West Virginia, later in 2025.

Bruce Cassidy, VIP Play, Inc. CEO & Chairman of the Board, said : "We are grateful and excited to receive our renewed Sports Gaming Operator license in Tennessee. We are delighted with early feedback on the new VIP Play app, and look forward to providing Tennessee customers with the latest innovations in sports betting as we continue to grow. Of course, while continuing to provide the premier support and customer transparency we are known for here at VIP Play, Inc."

VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) is an online gaming operator, currently doing business in the state of Tennessee as VIP Play. VIP Play, Inc. boasts a history of innovation within the sports betting industry, exemplified by the recently launched VIP Players Club Sweepstakes, a sweepstakes-style promotion, exclusive to Tennessee sports bettors. VIP Play expects to expand to the West Virginia online gaming market later in 2025.

