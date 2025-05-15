Impilo Joins Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Leadership Council To Advance National Dialogue On Connected Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this collaboration, Impilo joined other industry leaders in Washington, D.C., to participate in high-level conversations focused on expanding access to RPM, driving care quality improvements, and strengthening the healthcare system's digital infrastructure.

"Remote monitoring is a tool in the broader tailwinds of proactive and more personalized care. Making the use of RPM more accessible and reachable to different populations across the US, from rural to urban, Medicare to Medicaid, is essential to making Americans healthier," Josh Stein, CEO.

The RPM Leadership Council brings together executives, policymakers, and innovators to align on best practices, advance regulatory frameworks, and promote the adoption of remote care technologies. As part of its collaboration, Impilo will contribute its unique expertise in device deployment, EHR-integrated workflows, and 3PL services that simplify and scale RPM programs nationwide.

"After our first meeting as the RPM Leadership Council on Capitol Hill, we're energized by the clear support for advancing home-based care. There's strong alignment around the long-term vision to expand access for underserved communities, lower healthcare costs, and improve chronic condition management. The response from stakeholders reaffirmed our belief that shifting care to the home is not only viable-it's essential," Patrick Quire, COO.

"At home care is a core part of the future of healthcare. Continuing support and commitment from leaders in Congress is going to play a pivotal part in our mission to bring this technology to all Americans, no matter where they are in the country," David Heimann, CTO.

The Washington, D.C. engagement reflects a growing momentum across the healthcare landscape to reimagine care delivery through data, technology, and cross-sector collaboration.

About Impilo

Impilo empowers healthcare organizations to start and scale connected care programs in virtual care. Impilo enables remote monitoring devices, supplies, and other sensors through a plug-and-play platform that includes logistics, tech-enabled services, and API infrastructure. Impilo works with various healthcare organizations, including ACOs, Medical Device Companies, Community Health Centers, and Digital Health companies. For more information, visit .

About the RPM Leadership Council

The RPM Leadership Council unites public and private sector voices to accelerate the use of remote patient monitoring across the U.S. healthcare system. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, the Council helps define the future of connected care. For more information, visit .

