KINGSFORD AND MILLER LITE REPRISE LAST SUMMER's SOLD-OUT BEERCOAL

Beercoal is crafted by infusing the legendary performance of Kingsford Original Charcoal with real Miller Lite, delivering a bold, smoky taste to every bite. It's a perfect pairing that doesn't just fire up your grill – it fires up the flavor.

"This partnership was born from a shared love of flavor and bringing people together -and it's back because people couldn't get enough of it," said Mitchell O'Furey, head of marketing at Kingsford. "Together, Miller Lite and Kingsford turn everyday grilling into something legendary. It's about good times, bold taste, and making the most of summer."

Quick, reliable and flavorful, Beercoal is as easy to use and as dependable as any Kingsford charcoal. Like all Kingsford charcoal, Beercoal is designed with more edges and signature grooves to catch the flame faster, it lights quickly and is grill-ready in about fifteen minutes. Whether you're cooking for a backyard barbecue, tailgate or a summer evening with family and friends, Beercoal delivers consistent heat and unforgettable flavor.

Kingsford x Miller Lite Beercoal is only available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, while supplies last. Grab yours while it's hot and before it sells out again!

Visit Kingsford to find Beercoal at a store near you and follow along on Kingsford's social channels (Instagram: @kingsford , X:@Kingsford , TikTok: @Kingsford ) to keep up with the latest in barbecue this summer.

Your Griller Time is Miller Time. Grill responsibly.

About Kingsford | An American-made company founded over 100 years ago to make better use of Henry Ford's wood waste, Kingsford remains America's favorite charcoal. Over a century later, it's still made in the USA with 100% natural ingredients. Whether you're a first-time griller, retired professional football player or the neighborhood's king of the grill – there's no contest on flavor or experience. From the Kingsford Original briquets you grew up with to premium varieties trusted by chefs and grilling professionals, Kingsford is synonymous with the unique experience and authentic, wood-fired flavor of charcoal grilling.

About The Clorox Company | The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2025 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the third consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany to learn more.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company | For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.

