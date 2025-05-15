Edge Delta Appoints Patrick Blahosky As Head Of Sales To Support Global Demand For Intelligent Telemetry Pipelines

SEATTLE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta , the leader in intelligent telemetry pipelines for observability and security data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Blahosky as the company's new Head of Sales . Mr. Blahosky joins the team during a pivotal period of growth as Edge Delta scales to meet rising global demand for its telemetry pipeline solution.

With more than two decades of sales leadership experience at companies including Splunk, Dynatrace, and Flosum, Mr. Blahosky will lead Edge Delta's global sales strategy and go-to-market execution. He brings deep expertise in driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams in the data, analytics, and observability space.

"Patrick's track record of leading high-growth GTM organizations in the observability and security ecosystem makes him the ideal leader to help us as we scale," said Ozan Unlu , Founder & CEO of Edge Delta. "As enterprises struggle to manage the cost, complexity, and volume of telemetry data, Patrick's leadership will be key as we bring our differentiated approach to more customers around the world."

Edge Delta provides the foundational layer that gives teams control and visibility over their observability and security data - before it's ingested by downstream tools. Through its intelligent telemetry pipelines, Edge Delta standardizes and enriches data, streams it to observability platforms, SIEMs, and archives, and offers real-time insight into data flows and configurations. The platform empowers organizations to optimize operations, reduce cost, and improve system performance - all while managing explosive data growth at scale.

"Edge Delta is solving a massive and growing problem in a novel, highly scalable way," said Mr. Blahosky. "Companies today are buried under an avalanche of telemetry data, with little visibility and even less control. Edge Delta flips that paradigm, and I'm excited to join the team to help bring this technology to more organizations that are hungry for real solutions."

The appointment underscores Edge Delta's continued commitment to reshaping how enterprises manage and extract value from their observability and security data - enabling teams to shift from reactive monitoring to proactive, data-driven operations.

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta is the leader in intelligent telemetry pipelines for observability and security data. The platform gives organizations complete control and visibility over their data by standardizing, enriching, and streaming it to any downstream destination in real time. Edge Delta delivers unprecedented visibility into data pipelines while helping teams reduce costs, improve performance, and manage telemetry data at petabyte scale. Global enterprises rely on Edge Delta to power their observability and security strategies.

SOURCE Edge Delta

