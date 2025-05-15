Thatch Becomes Official IT Business Partner Of The Lansing Lugnuts

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thatch, a trusted provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, is proud to announce they are the Official IT Business Partner of the Lansing Lugnuts. This marks a powerful alignment between two Michigan-born organizations, both recognized for their dedication to community, performance, and innovation.

The Lansing Lugnuts, a beloved Minor League Baseball team based in Michigan's capital, have been a cornerstone of the region since 1996. As the High-A affiliate of the Athletics, the Lugnuts play their home games at Jackson® FieldTM, a downtown Lansing landmark celebrated for its family-friendly atmosphere and strong community engagement. The team's name and branding pay tribute to Lansing's automotive heritage. Events such as the annual Crosstown Showdown presented by Delta Dental with Michigan State University have solidified the Lugnuts as more than a baseball team-they're a cultural institution.

"We're thrilled to welcome Thatch as the Official IT Business Partner of the Lansing Lugnuts," said Zac Clark, General Manager of the Lansing Lugnuts. "Their deep roots in the region and commitment to reliability and innovation make them a perfect fit for our organization. It's exciting to partner with a local business that shares our passion for community and excellence, both on and off the field."

The partnership will be formally announced during the Lugnuts' 517 Day game on Saturday, May 17 at Jackson® FieldTM.

Derived from an area code, 517 Day is an annual Lansing tradition celebrated on May 17 to honor everything local. The day features festivities across the city, including live music, food vendors, community art, and family-friendly activities that reflect the culture, pride, and small business spirit of Greater Lansing.

This milestone comes as Thatch unveils a brand transformation-streamlining its name from Thatch Computer Consulting to simply Thatch, with a new logo, refreshed website, and the tagline: "Where Technology Meets Trust." These changes signal Thatch's evolution into a regional IT partner serving businesses across Michigan and the Midwest.

"Our partnership with the Lugnuts is more than a sponsorship-it's a shared belief in building strong, local connections," said Scott Milnes, CEO of Thatch. "We're excited to support a team that represents the heart of Lansing, while continuing to expand our impact across the region."

SOURCE Thatch IT

