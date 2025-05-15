Sanofi: Information Concerning The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares - April 2025
|Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
| Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
| Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
|30 April 2025
|1,226,230,828
|1,348,348,742
|1,359,092,889
* Pursuant to 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under (( Regulated Information in France )):
| Investor Relations Department
e-mail: ...
