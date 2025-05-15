Mazama Energy & Microthermal Energy Embarks To Drill Deeper With Enhanced Geothermal System (EGS)

Superhot Rock (SHR) Geothermal Demonstration Project

- Dr. Peter Duncan, CEO & FounderHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MicroSeismicInc. (MSI) is proud to announce our first EGS contract in the field with Mazama Energy, Inc. (Mazama) to utilize our geothermal solution, branded as MicoThermal EnergySM, for their Superhot Rock (SHR) Geothermal Demonstration Project. The SHR project was awarded funding from the Department of Energy (DOE) for its EGS development at the Newberry Volcano in Oregon, USA. MSI will use advanced subsurface imaging and monitoring techniques to quantify the stimulation results conducted by Mazama.Newberry Volcano is a shield stratovolcano in the Cascade Volcanic Arc, located south of Bend, Oregon, USA, and 35 miles east of the Cascade Range. It contains one of the largest geothermal heat reservoirs in the western United States and has been extensively studied for the last 50 years. In 2008, two hot, 3,000-meter-deep boreholes were drilled in the geothermal lease area on the western flank of the volcano which reached temperatures exceeding 320°C; however, no natural hydrothermal system was evidenced.“Geothermal is no longer confined to rare natural hotspots,” said Peter Duncan, Ph.D. Founder and CEO of MicroSeismic Inc.“With MicroThermal Energy, we're utilizing our expertise developed in the unconventional oil and gas industry and will provide Mazama with actionable insights to map and maximize the connectivity between their geothermal wells.”Newberry Volcano is an ideal site for developing Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS), thanks to its hot, dry rock formations at relatively shallow depths. These conditions allow high-pressure fluid to create a reservoir in impermeable rock, enabling water to circulate through the reservoir. This significantly boosts heat transfer and maximizes energy output-key advantages for Mazama's next-generation geothermal development.This project is part of the DOE's larger initiative to accelerate next-generation geothermal innovation through public-private partnerships. By funding and supporting SHR demonstration sites like Newberry, the DOE aims to establish superhot geothermal as a commercially scalable energy source for the U.S. and beyond.About Mazama Energy, Inc.Mazama Energy is a geothermal innovation company focused on developing next-generation, superhot rock energy solutions. By combining deep subsurface expertise with cutting-edge technologies, Mazama is unlocking Earth's heat to power a sustainable future.

