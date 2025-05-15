TESU Expands Cannabis Education Offerings With Workforce-Focused Certificate Programs

- Dr. Merodie A. Hancock, TESU presidentTRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas Edison State University is expanding its partnership with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education and training, to introduce a new series of workforce-focused cannabis certificate programs. These latest offerings build upon TESU's commitment to providing cutting-edge education, equipping students with specialized skills for careers in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.These nine-week, 100% online, non-credit certificate programs are designed to provide practical training for individuals interested in cannabis cultivation, retail and product development. The programs cater to career starters, industry professionals and entrepreneurs looking to gain expertise in this evolving field.The new workforce certificate programs include:- Cannabis Cultivation Specialist : Covers best practices in cannabis plant growth, environmental controls and operational techniques for indoor and outdoor grow facilities. Graduates will be well-equipped for careers in commercial cultivation.- Cannabis Retail Specialist : Provides an in-depth understanding of the cannabis supply chain, compliance and retail operations. This certificate prepares students for roles in dispensary management and customer service.- Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist : Focuses on the science of cannabis extraction and the formulation of products such as oils, edibles and topicals. Graduates will gain critical knowledge for careers in cannabis manufacturing and product innovation.“TESU is proud to expand our partnership with Green Flower by launching these new programs,” said Dr. Merodie A. Hancock, TESU president.“This initiative allows us to provide high-quality, accessible education that meets the growing demand for skilled professionals in the cannabis industry.”Each program is taught by industry professionals selected by Green Flower, ensuring students receive real-world insights and expertise. Graduates will earn a certificate from TESU and gain access to Green Flower's employer network, connecting them with job opportunities across the cannabis industry."Green Flower is excited to deepen our collaboration with Thomas Edison State University and offer these workforce development programs," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower.“These specialized certificates will equip students with the practical skills needed to secure jobs and build successful careers in cannabis cultivation, retail and product development."Registration is now open for the first cohort, beginning June 2. For a limited time, students can save $150 using the discount code TESUFIRST.To learn more and enroll, visit:# # #About Thomas Edison State UniversityThomas Edison State University provides distinctive undergraduate and graduate education for self-directed adults through flexible, high-quality collegiate learning and assessment opportunities. One of New Jersey's senior public institutions of higher education, the University offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs. Students earn degrees through a wide variety of rigorous and high-quality academic methods that can be customized to meet their individual needs. Identified by The New York Times as“the college that paved the way for flexibility,” the University is a national leader in the assessment of adult learning and a pioneer in the use of educational technologies. The New Jersey State Library is an affiliate. To learn more, visit or email ....About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the modern cannabis industry. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers cannabis programs at top universities and colleges across the country, providing customized learning solutions and equipping individuals with the credentials necessary to make an impact in the cannabis sector.

