V-P Dhankhar Inaugurates Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor marked a significant shift in India's global standing and military posture.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library in Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, Dhankhar remarked that for the first time, India crossed international borders to strike terror hideouts-and the world did not demand proof.

“India has set a new global benchmark. In a balanced display of power and peace, we conducted precise strikes on the terrorist bases of Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba. Not a single country questioned our action. The world acknowledged India's strength,” the Vice President said.

Highlighting India's evolving global stature, VP Dhankhar said that the operation was not only a military success but also a diplomatic triumph, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for it.

He also pointed out that India halted the Indus Water Treaty, emphasising India's assertive foreign policy. Recalling the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in May during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, Dhankhar said Rajasthan has been the soil of India's strength.

“Pokhran-II was a declaration of India's nuclear capability. Today, India stands as the fourth-largest global power, advancing towards the third position,” he noted.

Paying homage to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, VP Dhankhar said the late leader was a champion of the common man and an example of clean politics.

“As Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shekhawat compelled all MPs to declare their assets. He believed there are no permanent enemies in politics-a principle we must embrace today.”

VP Dhankhar also mentioned Chaudhary Devi Lal, stating that both leaders held special importance in his life due to their integrity and service to the public.

The event was attended by Governor Haribhau Bagde, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, MP Madan Rathore, Narpat Singh Rajvi, Abhimanyu Singh Rajvi, and other senior leaders.